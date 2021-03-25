PCSI Names New President & CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Professional Contract Services, Inc. (PCSI) has named Major General Tony Cucolo US Army Retired, as its President & CEO. He joins PCSI after serving as Executive Director of the National Security Innovation Council, a 501(c)(6) non-profit business, academic, and intergovernmental outreach initiative for the State of Texas enabling support to the national security community. Prior to his current position, he served for four years as an Associate Vice Chancellor for the University of Texas System.

"We are very excited to welcome Tony Cucolo," said General James T. Hill, US Army Retired, Chairman of the Board for PCSI. "We believe Tony's impressive record in the U.S. Army, and as a University System Associate Vice Chancellor, makes him perfectly suited to grow our PCSI mission."

In his prior military service, Cucolo led Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, led analysis teams in combat zones and on natural disaster recovery efforts such as Hurricane Katrina, and he commanded the 3rd Infantry Division, a 21,000 Soldier organization based at the largest Army post east of the Mississippi. Additionally, he developed the $35B equipment program for the Army, served as the US Army's Chief of Public Affairs, and was president of the US Army War College. He transitioned to civilian life on September 1st, 2014.

"I am honored to be selected as the next President & CEO of Professional Contract Services, Inc.," Cucolo said. "The organization has made a great impact over the past 25 years and maintained seamless operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to joining PCSI's tireless, mission-driven team and to leading their efforts to employ veterans and persons with disabilities nationwide."

Mr. Cucolo holds degrees from the U.S. Military Academy and the University of San Francisco. He and his wife, the former Evanthia Magni of Athens, Greece, live outside of Austin. He is expected to join PCSI on April 5.

"We look forward to welcoming Tony, who brings an impressive wealth of leadership experience, organizational knowledge and a commitment to public service," said current PCSI President & CEO Carroll Schubert.

About PCSI

Founded in 1996, PCSI is a nonprofit that employs over 1,700 veterans and persons with disabilities for meaningful, customer-facing jobs with competitive wages and benefits. Visit: www.pcsi.org.

