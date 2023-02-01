PC.Solutions.Net: How To Be Protect Yourself And Your Clients

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Times are changing, I remember only few months ago when customers used to think along the lines of making it harder for auditors to do their job. Now, companies reach out to us to put in place a process that will make it easy to be compliant as their customers and partners demand it.

You should demand compliance from your vendors/suppliers as well if a supplier can have significant impact on your business. Also, keep in mind being compliant can mean lower cyber insurance premiums and less overall risk to the business.

Security should not only be easy but a priority and it all depends on the partner you choose to guide you; A partner that has done this before and that has a good process in place.

When it comes to security regarding your infrastructure, there are only two things that you need; policies and controls.

If you have the right partner, typically the partner can provide you with some sample policies that you can make your own. These policies are typically standards based and cover most industries. It seems like an easy thing to do but sometimes it can become a bit challenging because of time constraints, especially when your partner doesn't help you customize the policy templates. There are some subtle things in policies that will help you down the line and a partner with experience makes the process easier for you. What you don't want is to be the guinea pig for someone else to learn the process!

It can take about 30 days on average to get the policies prepared depending on what type of compliance you are pursuing. Once the policies are in place, the next thing is the controls.

Controls is where having the right partner really helps. You can, of course, use your own toolset for controls but if you have a partner that brings a toolset that is already approved then it makes life that much easier.

I've seen it many times when a company decides to implement their own toolset and it ends up frustrating the guys in tech who are in charge of implementation and it frustrates management because of lack of progress.

I helped a company that spent 12 months trying to implement the proper controls but then in the end the toolset did not pass muster with auditors and they had to go back to the drawing board. This is when they reached out to us and since we already had an approved toolset all we had to do was plug it in and get started with the audit.

Remember, security is not a one and done type thing, it's doing the right things on a cadence over and over, moving the needle in the right direction over time and having the right toolset makes this process more objective.

The audit component is the last item and sometimes it makes sense to have a pre-audit to make sure proper policies and controls are in place and are being executed as planned. Most of our customers pass audits easily since part of our service includes making sure proper policies and controls are already in place. Just getting a sports car does not make one a better driver, similarly just getting the latest technology does not make one more secure or compliant.

