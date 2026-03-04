PCVA Law: Washington Court of Appeals Allows Investigation into Archdiocese of Seattle's Handling of Child Sex Abuse Claims

Ruling Clears Path for Full Transparency into Church's Handling of Abuse Claims; Decision Advances Long-Sought Transparency for Survivors of Clergy Abuse

SEATTLE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC (PCVA Law) today applauds a significant ruling by the Washington Court of Appeals allowing the Washington Attorney General's Office to proceed with its investigation into the Archdiocese of Seattle's handling of child sexual abuse allegations.

The appellate court reversed a prior trial court decision that had limited the Attorney General's ability to enforce a subpoena seeking documents from the Archdiocese related to its knowledge of and response to sexual abuse claims. The ruling clears the way for the Attorney General's Office to obtain records concerning allegations, internal policies, discipline of clergy, and past settlements involving sexual misconduct.

"This is an important step toward transparency," said Michael T. Pfau, Partner at PCVA Law. "For decades, survivors have fought to uncover the truth about how abuse was handled behind closed doors. The Court of Appeals' decision reinforces that no institution is above accountability when it comes to protecting children."

The subpoena at issue seeks documents relating to allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members, including internal communications, policies governing abuse claims, records of discipline or reassignment of accused clergy, and information about settlements with survivors.

PCVA Law represents more than 200 survivors who have filed lawsuits against 80+ religious leaders across Washington State in the past two decades. The firm has been at the forefront of litigation involving clergy sexual abuse in the Seattle Archdiocese and other institutions.

"Both the abuse survivors and the public have long wanted answers to how hundreds of children were allowed to be abused by priests and clerics within the Archdiocese of Seattle," said Jason Amala, Partner at PCVA Law. "The Court's ruling affirms that a thorough investigation into the Archdiocese's handling of abuse allegations is not only appropriate but necessary."

In 2024, PCVA filed litigation exposing allegations of systemic abuse at St. John Catholic School in Seattle during the 1970s and 1980s, where multiple credibly accused perpetrators were employed at the same time. The firm has continued to uncover patterns of institutional failure, including allegations that known offenders were allowed to remain in positions of authority despite prior accusations or convictions.

"The scope of abuse allegations within the Archdiocese over multiple decades demands full transparency," Pfau added. "We intend to continue advocating for survivors and ensuring that institutions entrusted with the care of children are held accountable."

The Washington Attorney General's investigation remains ongoing.

Details of the appellate court ruling are available at

https://www.courts.wa.gov/opinions/index.cfm?fa=opinions.showOpinion&filename=870050MAJ

About PCVA Law

Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC (PCVA Law) represents hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse throughout Washington State and nationwide. Since 2002, PCVA Law's nationally recognized attorneys have represented thousands of child and adult survivors in complex cases against powerful institutions, including religious organizations, youth organizations, and major medical systems.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse by a member of the clergy or a church-affiliated volunteer, PCVA Law offers confidential consultations at no cost. Survivors can contact the firm at (253) 289-1412 or (206) 451-8260 or visit www.pcva.law.

Media Contact

Randy Coté for PCVA Law

[email protected] | 206-245-7280

SOURCE Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC