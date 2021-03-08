PCX Aerosystems Announces Agreement to Acquire Senior Aerospace Connecticut

NEWINGTON, Conn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerostructures, LLC dba PCX Aerosystems ("PCX")

PCX Aerosystems, a leading provider of flight-critical, life-limited dynamic components and systems for demanding aerospace applications, is announcing that they have reached an agreement with Senior plc to acquire its Senior Aerospace Connecticut operation located in Enfield, Connecticut ("SAC").

This acquisition expands PCX's portfolio with SAC's complementary rotorhead & transmission component offerings and broadens the combined company's customer relationships.

"We at PCX view the acquisition of SAC as a very positive transaction for all of our stakeholders. The combination of these two long-standing Connecticut manufacturers creates an enterprise capable of providing a broad set of supply chain solutions for our customers," stated Jeff Frisby, PCX Aerosystems President and CEO.

With the addition of SAC's complementary expertise, PCX Aerosystems believes there is significant revenue synergy opportunities across both military and commercial platforms. PCX is committed to continuous improvements and capital investments at both facilities to serve the growth needs of the OEM customer base.

"The combination of SAC and PCX creates a stronger supplier for our customer base with regards to capabilities and expertise, while providing SAC access to a broader market in which to pursue its growth strategy," states Michael Lang, SAC Vice President and GM.

PCX Aerosystems is a leading supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. Founded in 1900, the company serves defense and commercial aerospace markets. PCX focuses on producing complex parts machined from hard alloys such as titanium, Inconel and steel - where tight tolerances and quality are imperative. The company provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell Helicopter, and Sikorsky. PCX Aerosystems is owned by RFE Investment Partners and PCX management.

RFE Investment Partners, based in New Canaan, CT, is a private equity investor with over 40 years of lower middle market buyout experience investing in growth companies in partnership with entrepreneurial management teams.

To learn more please visit www.pcxaero.com .

For more information :

Trevor Hartman

Vice President – Sales & Marketing

(860)594-4388

SOURCE PCX Aerosystems

Related Links

http://www.pcxaero.com

