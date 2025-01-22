PCX Markets Earns B Corp Certification

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Markets , a marketplace for audited, traceable plastic waste recovery and responsible processing, today announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), further recognizing the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

B Corp is a global movement of over 9,400 pioneering companies across 105 countries that use business as a force for good, and includes trailblazers like Ben & Jerry's, Patagonia, Allbirds, and Coursera.

To become a B Corp company, PCX Markets underwent a rigorous assessment of every part of the business against five key impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Achieving B Corp Certification by the non-profit B Lab reaffirms PCX Market's deep commitment to transparency and accountability.

"The team at PCX is on mission to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, and build a future where no plastic waste ends up in nature. We are proud to have achieved B Corp certification, and incredibly excited to join this global movement of purpose-driven businesses," said Sebastian DiGrande, PCX Markets CEO.

The world has produced about 9 billion metric tons of plastic since the 1950s. Today, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled, 19% incinerated, and 72% is either landfilled, dumped, openly burned or ends up in the environment. Even if we were to reduce production from today's levels by 40% by 2050, the world would still produce another 11 billion tons that needs to be responsibly managed.

PCX Markets activates an ecosystem of partners who collect, transport and responsibly process plastic waste, while supporting the communities most impacted by the global plastic waste crisis with programs that improve livelihoods and scale social impact. Companies that want to complement upstream reduction efforts by funding downstream plastic waste recovery can purchase credits issued by projects battling plastic pollution. One credit cleans up one metric ton of plastic pollution. The impact is delivered immediately and verified by a third-party auditor.

PCX Markets, which is headquartered in Singapore, has enabled the clean up of over 108 million kilograms of plastic waste worldwide to date.

"As a B Corp in the sustainability sector, we're thrilled to be counted among businesses that are building an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy," said Nanette Medved-Po, Founder of PCX Markets.

ABOUT PCX

PCX is on a mission to accelerate the transition to a circular economy and build a future where no plastic ends up in nature.

PCX Markets is a fully transparent plastic credit marketplace for audited, traceable plastic waste recovery and responsible processing worldwide. Our marketplace activates an ecosystem of partners who collect, transport and responsibly process plastic waste, while supporting communities on the ground with programs that improve livelihoods and scale social impact. PCX Markets, which is headquartered in Singapore, has enabled the clean up of over 108 million kilograms of plastic waste worldwide.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 900,000 workers in over 9,400 B Corps across 105 countries and 160 industries. The B Impact Assessment is used by more than 150,000 companies to help measure, manage and improve their impact. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net .

About Certified B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps™, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

