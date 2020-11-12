Pcysys Named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys, the leader in Automated Security Testing, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2020 "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report.

With over 200 customers worldwide, Pcysys' PenTera allows organizations to mitigate their cyber security risk by performing penetration tests in production environments on-demand. The platform ethically attacks the IT network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts based solely on proven attack vectors. Whether run remotely or on-site, with PenTera, organizations can benchmark, maintain and improve their cyber posture, ensuring the network is held to the highest industry standard while reducing cyber security services cost.

"As noted in the Gartner Cool Vendor report, 'Security testing is a time-consuming and low-value compliance-driven process for many organizations. Automated security testing solutions that aim to emulate real attacks and remove some of the lower-value outcomes have increased in popularity and technical capability'," comments Amitai Ratzon, CEO at Pcysys. "We believe being named a Gartner Cool Vendor further validates our mission to help organizations strengthen their security posture through threat-facing prioritization based on the organization's business risk."

"Gartner clearly recommends: 'Security and risk management leaders responsible for security operations should test the efficacy of deployed security controls continuously by leveraging automated security testing solutions, which can improve security posture, increase productivity and reduce the attack surface'," says Arik Liberzon, Founder & CTO at Pcysys. "PenTera does just that. Hundreds of security professionals leverage the platform's ease-of-use and unparalleled accuracy to increase network visibility and turn unknowns to knowns while reducing operational costs".

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence, October 2020

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals 'and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks. To apply for a free security health check or request more information, visit www.pcysys.com .

