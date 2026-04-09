PDC, Cleeng & Urban Zoo Partner to Launch New Global Streaming Service

AMSTERDAM and BRENTWOOD, United Kingdom, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has officially launched its revamped global streaming service, PDC TV, in collaboration with Cleeng and sports technology platform Urban Zoo. By choosing Cleeng's Subscriber Retention Management (SRM®) platform, PDC has significantly upgraded its D2C offering to support its international expansion plans.

The upgraded platform now offers darts fans a new streaming experience, featuring live coverage, on-demand highlights, replays, scores, rankings, and exclusive tournament content. The emergence of new talent such as Luke Littler has made darts one of the fastest-growing sports globally - a trend reflected in audience figures, with the 2025/26 World Darts Championship reaching a unique UK audience of 10 million. PDC recognised the need to scale its digital infrastructure to meet this surging international demand and Cleeng's SRM integration was completed in a matter of weeks, delivering a rapid time-to-value and significantly reducing PDC's operational complexity. The subscriber migration was completed with a 99.97% success rate, ensuring virtually no disruption to existing PDC TV subscribers.

A critical component as PDC expands globally is Cleeng's trusted Merchant of Record capability. By managing global tax compliance, local currencies, subscription management, and diverse payment methods in a single platform, Cleeng eliminates the risk and heavy operational overhead typically associated with international digital expansion. These robust localisation capabilities make it easy for PDC to acquire and retain a larger international audience, accelerating global revenue growth.

"As the Merchant of Record for PDC, we handle the heavy lifting of global tax compliance, local payment methods, and multi-currency processing through a single integration," said Gilles Domartini, Founder and CEO, Cleeng. "This ensures that whether a fan is in London, Berlin, or New York, they enjoy a frictionless, localised checkout experience, while PDC can focus on delivering world-class sports content and not worry about the nuances of global financial regulations."

"Darts has never been bigger, and PDC TV needed infrastructure that could keep up. With Cleeng, we went from integration to launch in weeks and we now have a platform capable of supporting our international ambitions for years to come," said Matt Porter, Chief Executive of PDC.

The successful deployment of Cleeng's platform also marks the first collaboration between Cleeng and the UK-based sports technology platform Urban Zoo, which managed the contract, front-end design, and CMS integration. Together, the partnership delivered a seamless, end-to-end subscriber journey that increases PDC subscriber conversion and maximises retention.

By providing a highly localised and frictionless payment experience, PDC can now capitalise on darts' growing popularity, ensuring fans have uninterrupted access to hundreds of matches, player stories, and floor-level coverage beyond the major televised tournaments.

Ahead of NAB, Cleeng today launched a raft of new AI agents for its AI Assistant to accelerate decision-making and automate time-consuming operational tasks. Press release here.

About The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC)

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) is the global leader in professional darts, operating a £25m global tour headlined by the flagship Paddy Power World Darts Championship and BetMGM Premier League. Formed in 1992, the PDC has been instrumental in transforming darts into one of the world's fastest-growing sports, delivering record-breaking crowds, worldwide broadcast reach and a year-round calendar of elite competition. The PDC operates the PDC ProTour, international events across Europe and the wider world, and development pathways including the Development Tour, Challenge Tour and Women's Series, supporting the next generation of professional players. For more information, visit www.pdc.tv.

About Urban Zoo

Urban Zoo is a leading digital technology company specialising in the delivery of market leading web, app and streaming platforms for sports organisations across the UK and beyond. Through its owned and operated Platform as a Service, Gamechanger®, Urban Zoo provides a fully integrated ecosystem covering content management, fan engagement, video streaming, identity and monetisation.

Trusted by over 80 global sports brands including Premier League clubs, federations and rights holders such as the Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker Tour and the EFL, Urban Zoo enables organisations to better engage fans, grow digital audiences and unlock new commercial revenue streams.

With a focus on continuous innovation, matchday grade reliability and long term partnership, Urban Zoo supports clients in delivering premium digital experiences that evolve alongside the modern sports fan. For more information, visit https://www.urbanzoo.io .

About Cleeng

Cleeng is the leading provider of subscriber infrastructure that D2C companies rely on to unify the entire subscriber experience across web and mobile apps from a single platform, empowering them to simplify subscription management and maximize customer lifetime value. Our award-winning Subscriber Retention Management (SRM®) suite delivers comprehensive solutions through an integrated approach - from flexible web payments and in-app subscriptions to sophisticated Merchant of Record solutions and AI-powered customer support. Trusted by industry leaders including Big Ten Network, OneFootball, The Weather Channel, TOD/BeIN, Tennis Channel, ATP Media, and NHK, Cleeng's complete suite helps businesses reduce churn and drive sustainable revenue growth across every channel. For more information, visit https://cleeng.com.

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SOURCE Cleeng