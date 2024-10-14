PDD Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - PDD

News provided by

DJS Law Group LLP

Oct 14, 2024, 10:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CAE, Inc. ("PDD Holdings" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of PDD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Continue Reading
DJS Law Group
DJS Law Group

CASE DETAILS: The Complaint alleges that PDD Holdings made false and misleading statements to the market about whether their applications included malware allowing private messages to be read by third parties, among other serious problems for users. PDD Holdings had no enforcement method to stop goods produced by forced labor from being sold on its platforms including Temu.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Stellantis N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - STLA

Stellantis N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - STLA

The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis" or "the Company") (NYSE: STLA) for violations of...
Sprinklr, Inc. , Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CXM

Sprinklr, Inc. , Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CXM

The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Sprinklr, Inc. ("Sprinklr" or "the Company") (NYSE: CXM) for violations of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics