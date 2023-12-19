PDF Converter Reaches 400,000 Users 3 Months Post-Launch

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDF Space, an online PDF converter supporting various file formats, launched in September 2023, has reached over 400,000 users within its first three months of operation.

PDF Space offers a file conversion service enabling users to easily convert files to or from PDF. The process involves selecting a file format pair (original and converted file), followed by uploading the file to the service. Prior to conversion, users can preview the uploaded file, ensuring the correct file has been selected.

PDF Space - main page

It's noteworthy that PDF Space efficiently handles both one-page documents and larger or multi-page files. The conversion process may take up to a few minutes for larger documents. Once converted, files are stored for 24 hours, facilitating convenient download later or from a different device. Being a web service, PDF Space is accessible in any browser on desktops, mobile devices, and tablets.

Currently, the PDF converter supports 8 different file formats and 13 predefined file pairs - PDF to Word, Word to PDF, PDF to Excel, Excel to PDF, PDF to PPT, PPT to PDF, PDF to JPG, Image to PDF, EPUB to PDF, PDF to EPUB, PDF to HTML, RTF to PDF, and ODT to PDF.

Since its launch, PDF Space has attracted a global user base, with significant growth from the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The top five user countries are Brazil (18%), Saudi Arabia (16%), Malaysia (12%), Romania (5%), and the United Arab Emirates (4%).

The PDF Space research and development team notes a rising demand for file converters . Plans for 2024 include expanding the range of convertible file formats and enhancing conversion speeds. Additionally, the team aims to develop and introduce new file converter services beyond just PDF-related functions.

