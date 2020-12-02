PDFTron Acquires PDF Editing and Translation Innovator Iceni Technology

Acquisition Adds EMEA Footprint and 11,000 Global Customers, Deepens PDF Editing and Translation Product Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Market-leading provider of document technology solutions for software developers, PDFTron Systems Inc., today announces the acquisition of Norwich, UK-based Iceni Technology Ltd., specialists in PDF editing and translation software and producers of a series of firsts in the field of PDF manipulation.

PDFTron Founder and CTO Ivan Nincic stated, "At PDFTron, we partner with innovative companies that are leaders in their fields and offer superior value propositions to their customers. With Iceni, we're excited to bring on an incredible team with over 15 years of developer experience innovating PDF editing and automated PDF translation. Both companies stand to benefit from each other's strengths as we combine our offerings to power the next generation of document processing applications."



"With PDFTron's scale and broad platform, we can now provide our 11,000 customers worldwide greater value in terms of access to hundreds of unique PDFTron SDK features, top-quality rendering performance, and market-leading support service and responsiveness," stated Iceni Co-Founder and Director Simon Crowfoot. "We also see synergies in the document understanding field, where our advanced PDF editing and translation features naturally augment PDFTron's content extraction, document reflow, form and invoice recognition, and next-gen search capabilities using Deep Learning and AI."

The Iceni acquisition marks PDFTron's entry into the European market and builds on recent acquisitions of North American enterprise document software providers ActivePDF and BCL Technologies earlier this year. PDFTron continues to be engaged in a global search for best-in-class technology to add to its growing, end-to-end document SDK platform, including the #1-ranked commercial PDF SDK.



With PDFTron's planned integration of the trailblazing Iceni Infix PDF Editor and its Infix TransPDF functionality, PDFTron customers can now look forward to giving their users a deep Word processor-style editing experience on PDFs and accurate, push-button translations of PDFs in 60+ languages across all platforms.

About Iceni Technology Ltd.

Formed in 1996 with a background in pre-press, newspapers and PostScript, today, Iceni Technology is an established software development company based in the city of Norwich in the UK. Iceni continues to innovate in translation and web-based PDF interaction, having previously produced a series of firsts in the field of PDF manipulation. Its products on desktop, server and web hosts, including the Infix PDF editor, are translated into most European languages for its over 11,000 professional, corporate, educator, and estate agent customers in 39 different countries. For more information, visit www.iceni.com.

About PDFTron Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, PDFTron is a premier global provider of high-performance document processing technology serving customers across a broad spectrum of industries. PDFTron's market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction, and redaction. PDFTron technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. For more information, visit www.pdftron.com.

SOURCE PDFTron