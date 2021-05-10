PDG Named One of Training Industry's 2021 Top Training Company for Training Outsourcing for the Sixth Consecutive Year

"Training Industry has long been regarded as the most trusted source of information on learning solution providers," said David Manning, Managing Partner of Performance Development Group. "It is an honor to be included on such a prestigious list and to be recognized as a trailblazer in the training outsourcing industry for the sixth year in a row."

"This year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies met the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and created exceptional learning solutions to continue training initiatives during uncertain times," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "Through best-in-class integrated solutions, these companies created engaging learning experiences for clients around the globe."

PDG received this title based on its industry visibility, innovation and impact, capability of delivering multiple types of training services, company size and growth potential, and strength of clients and geographic reach.

About Training Industry

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

About Performance Development Group

Performance Development Group (PDG) is a leading innovator in providing training services and technologies in the training and development industry. PDG drives measurable business results that matter to your organization. Using proven frameworks, PDG integrates performance improvement by getting the job done. Performance Development Group strives to make your people better so they can make your business better.

