PDH Academy Acquires DermQBank

PDH Academy expands its healthcare offering in Dermatology

PEWAUKEE, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDH Academy, an Eden Capital portfolio company, is pleased to announce that DermQBank has joined PDH's growing portfolio of leading exam and career preparation offerings for specialized health care. DermQBank is a comprehensive question bank and testing engine that empowers its users to prepare efficiently and succeed on their dermatology board certification examinations and earn continuing medical education credits.

"We created DermQBank because we had a strong desire to provide dermatologists with an innovative and complete learning environment," explained Cort McCaughey M.D., Senior Editor and Founder of DermQBank. "Being board-certified dermatologists, our team understands firsthand the rigor that is required to prepare and pass board examinations and the desire for convenient and impactful CME options. The additional resources and expertise that PDH will bring to the table will enable DermQBank to enhance and mature our offerings and our users' experience."

Due to the rising incidence of skin cancer and other dermatologic disorders paired with an increasing awareness of skin diseases, the demand for dermatologists is rising at a higher rate than other specialties.

"We look forward to continuing the tremendous success that DermQBank has experienced and expanding upon it, developing new offerings for dermatology physicians and providing them the education they need to continue to grow as professionals throughout their entire career," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of PDH Academy.

PDH Academy uses education to empower students and professionals to achieve career success, manage risk, and increase expertise across numerous industries within healthcare and professional and skilled trades. Through an innovative delivery model, PDH Academy is transforming the typically fragmented exam preparation and continuing education experience and creating offerings that serve professionals for the entire lifetime of their careers.

About PDH Academy

PDH Academy provides exam preparation, regulatory training, and certification to students, professionals, and companies in real estate, healthcare, and specialized trades. The mission of PDH Academy and its companies is to help professionals, students, and adult learners start, manage, and advance their careers.

For more information, visit our website www.pdhacademy.com.

About DermQBank

DermQBank is a comprehensive question bank and testing engine that empowers its users to prepare efficiently and to succeed on their dermatology board certification examinations including: The American Board of Dermatology examination, UEMS-EBDV European Board of Dermato-Venerelology examination, and the FC Derm (SA) examination. DermQBank was founded by energetic board-certified dermatology providers that have a strong desire to provide dermatologists with an innovative and complete learning environment.

For more information, visit our website at www.dermqbank.com.

About Eden Capital

Eden Capital is a sector-focused private equity firm backing leading management teams in education, tech, and business services companies. Eden Capital partners with management teams, owners, founders, and industry experts to invest in small and medium sized companies featuring proven, scalable business models, a profitable operating history and a sustainable competitive advantage.

For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com.

