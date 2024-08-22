PDH Academy Launches Oregon Contractor Pre-License Course

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDH Academy, a division of Edcetera and a renowned developer of online courses for professional development, board examinations, and occupational licensure, proudly announces the launch of its Oregon Contractor Pre-License Course.

PDH Academy has achieved official approval as a provider of pre-license contractor courses in Oregon by the Oregon Construction and Contractors Board. This accreditation allows PDH Academy to offer the mandatory course tailored for individuals aspiring to become contractors in Oregon or contractors looking to expand into Oregon. The comprehensive course meets the state's requirement of 16 hours of pre-license training and equips participants to successfully pass the Oregon State Contractor License Exam with a minimum score of 70%.

For over a decade, PDH Academy has been a trusted provider of continuing education for contractors in Oregon and across the U.S. In Oregon, both residential and commercial contractors are obliged to fulfill annual continuing education hours based on their tenure, specialization, and scale of operations.

Now, prospective contractors can obtain their license by enrolling in the PDH Academy Pre-License course, priced at $128, which includes the essential NASCLA manual and course—offering an economical option for aspiring contractors or contractors looking to expand their business in Oregon.

"We're proud to bring the PDH Academy level of quality to contractors looking to start or expand their business in Oregon" stated Sara Glassmeyer, Sr. Director of Skilled Trades & Licensed Professionals.

Key highlights of the course include:

Comprehensive preparation for the open-book format Oregon Contractor Exam administered by test provider PSI.

On-demand accessibility with content divided into 14 lessons covering all aspects outlined in the NASCLA manual.

Learning resources feature user-friendly slides summarizing crucial information for exam preparation, supplemented with online links for extended learning.

Practice exams comprising 80 questions akin to the Oregon Contractor Exam, drawing from a diverse question bank to provide fresh challenges for repeat attempts.

Individuals seeking further guidance on fulfilling their Oregon contractor continuing education requirements or pursuing licensure in Oregon can reach out to PDH Academy's Learning Advisory team of education specialists at (888)564-9098 or via email at [email protected].

About PDH Academy:

PDH Academy is a trusted leader and approved provider of continuing education units (CEU), with over a decade of experience in delivering cutting-edge education to licensed professionals across various industries. Specializing in online courses, PDH Academy serves a diverse clientele including architects, engineers, contractors, and land surveyors nationwide. For further information, please visit PDHAcademy.com.

