PDH Academy Rebrands as Edcetera, Setting Its Sights on Continuing Education Market

Edcetera is building a new family of education brands to help licensed professionals in highly-regulated industries

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDH Academy, a leading developer of online courses for professional development, board examination, and occupational licensure, announced today that it will officially become Edcetera. Best known for creating widely-used continuing education courses for licensed professionals and exam prep in healthcare, Edcetera has evolved to become an end-to-end provider of training and education in more than 20 regulated fields.

The rebrand will facilitate the continued growth of Edcetera's best-in-class portfolio of education offerings. Additionally, this change will allow business partners, higher education institutions, and end-users to understand the breadth of industries it serves and the depth of services it offers. Etcetera will continue to offer continuing education to architects, engineers, contractors, land surveyors, and other licensed professionals under the PDH Academy brand.

"Professionals are opting in growing numbers for certificates, occupational licenses, and other credentials," said Nader Qaimari, chief executive officer of Edcetera. "Our vision is to create a community for professional development and continuing education where licensed professionals in the fastest-growing fields can access the training and resources they need to maintain their professional edge."

Since its founding in 2011, the company has expanded its offerings to help learners prepare for licensing and board examinations, maintain their professional certifications, and access a wide range of professional development courses in healthcare, skilled trades, and professional careers. Its experience helping individuals in highly-regulated industries enables the company to adapt to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends over time.

The company's unique continuing education model pairs flexible, online delivery offerings and courses taught by professional instructors with real-world industry experience. Their occupation-specific courses bring together communities of like-minded professionals to ensure they are positioned for success no matter where they are in their career journey. In addition to the content needed to maintain regulatory compliance, Edcetera aims to provide users with courses, tools, and content that will enrich their professional and personal lives.

Visit www.edcet.com to learn more.

About Edcetera

Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, etc. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends.

For more information, visit our website at www.edcet.com

Contact: Devan Andrzejewski

PDH Academy

[email protected]

(203)414-1991

SOURCE PDH Academy