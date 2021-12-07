PDI Acquires Koupon, Enhancing CPG Offer Network Reach and Capabilities for the Convenience Retail Industry

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has acquired Koupon, a leader in providing convenience retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands with more effective ways to engage with their shoppers to grow sales and obtain insights on buyer behavior.

Koupon has delivered nearly five billion offers since its founding in 2011. The acquisition enhances PDI's already robust Offer Network, now partnering with over 70 brands to deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions and insights to a network of over 50,000 convenience retail sites. Together, PDI and Koupon will continue to help retailers secure shopper marketing and trade funds from brands to drive promotions that increase shopper engagement. Koupon also advances PDI's age verification capabilities, expanding the opportunity for age-restricted brands to promote special offers to the right audience at the right time.

"Since adding consumer engagement solutions to the PDI portfolio in 2018, we have continued to acquire and build functionality that better connects brands and retailers," stated Jamie Hudson, SVP and GM of Offers and Insights at PDI. "Acquiring Koupon allows us to expand on those investments. We're adding scale to our customer base and customer support teams with both retailers and brands, leveraging the solutions in our current portfolio and adding new capabilities to make those offerings even more robust."

Koupon CEO Brad Van Otterloo added, "Koupon has built an incredible reputation within the convenience industry, bringing incremental value to both retailers and brands. Now, with PDI, we can further accelerate the growth of the industry, driving sales and unmatched insights for the convenience retail industry and the brands that serve it."

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

