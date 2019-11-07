PDI Acquires Majority Share of Tru-D® SmartUVC

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdihc.com), a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, today announced the acquisition of a majority share of Tru-D® SmartUVC, a pioneer in the UVC disinfection industry, and maker of the first UVC robot. Supported by clinical research and featuring intuitive Sensor360® technology, Tru-D SmartUVC can accurately calculate the precise dose of UVC light needed to kill up to 99.9% of harmful pathogens and provides real-time reporting and analytical support for healthcare professionals. The addition of Tru-D, in partnership with its Founder and President, Chuck Dunn, extends PDI's Environment of Care portfolio from hard surface to total room disinfection, and addresses the industry's need for an integrated approach to infection prevention.

Tru-D SmartUVC device Tru-D logo

"We are proud of our 40-year legacy in assisting the healthcare industry with products and solutions that help reduce the risk of infections," said Zachary T. Julius, Chief Executive Officer, PDI. "The acquisition of Tru-D is among our most recent efforts supporting our continued mission to reduce preventable infections, control associated costs, and ultimately help save lives across the healthcare continuum of care."

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients, with an associated 72,000 deaths in the US annuallyi. Of these HAIs, Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) is one of the most deadly and hard-to-kill microorganisms that is most commonly found in healthcare environments.

UVC energy has been shown to be an effective and eco-friendly way to reduce the risk of dangerous microorganisms, including C. difficile, in any environment. In combination with highly compliant manual disinfection that included the use of surface disinfectant wipes, the CDC-funded Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-D) study showed Tru-D was able to reduce the relative risk of colonization and infection among patients in hospital settings.

"Investing in a broader array of infection prevention products and solutions is a critical element of PDI's strategy and a vital element of our service to patients and customers," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "In looking to address the needs of Environmental Service Professionals, we identified Tru-D SmartUVC as an opportunity to provide a more integrated, data-driven product solution. With Tru-D, we found a company that not only shares our values, but also our mission to develop innovative technologies that make a real difference to healthcare professionals and patients."

"With its extensive expertise as an infection prevention innovator, PDI is well positioned to help us further progress the growth and development of our SmartUVC technologies and continue to fulfill Tru-D's mission to change the way healthcare works, by providing hospitals with leading-edge technology for terminal disinfection of healthcare environments," said Chuck Dunn, President, Tru-D.

Founded in 1977, PDI has been an industry innovator in infection prevention with a long track record of first-to-market products, including the first Sani-Cloth® Germicidal Wipe in 1988. The company's approach to improving outcomes and decreasing costs includes a comprehensive offering of layered products and solutions - coupled with clinical support and education through point-of-care tools. PDI's current product portfolio offers solutions for the Environment of Care (surface cleaners, sanitizers and disinfectants), Interventional Care (skin antiseptics, needleless access site disinfectants, and nasal decolonization) and Patient/Personal Care (baby and adult wipes, hand antiseptics and other specialty products).

About PDI

At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be The Difference®, every day.

For more information, visit www.pdihc.com.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Tru-D SmartUVC was introduced to the health care industry in 2007 and continues to be the gold standard in the space. Operating from a stationary position and administering a single cycle of UVC energy, Tru-D provides total room disinfection, including surfaces in shadowed areas, during one cycle. Tru-D's combined automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage data-tracking features make it one of the most precise and advanced automated UVC disinfection systems available. For more information, visit www.Tru-D.com.

