PDI Appoints Antonio Sanchez-Cordero, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Business Development, and Licensing

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, announces the appointment of Antonio Sanchez-Cordero as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development & Licensing. In this role, Sanchez-Cordero will collaborate with his colleagues to enhance, articulate, and execute PDI's strategy for growth, leveraging both organic and transactional sources. He joins a management team committed to reinforcing the mission-focused culture of serving patients and caregivers that has made PDI a market leader and trusted advisor in infection prevention.

Prior to PDI, Sanchez-Cordero served as an Operating Partner in a healthcare-focused investment firm and as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development at WerfenLife, a global, privately-held in-vitro diagnostics and medical devices company based in Barcelona, Spain. At Werfen, he led the successful development of the company's multi-division growth strategy and managed the realization of several complementary transactions.

"Antonio brings a wealth of experience in business development, strategic planning, and growth to his role," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "His appointment reinforces PDI's commitment to extending and expanding our market leadership position with new products and solutions that continue to meet our customers' evolving infection prevention needs. We are committed to pursuing organic technology development as well as transactional opportunities that help us to lead, grow, and serve patients and caregivers through our mission to eliminate preventable infections."

About PDI

PDI helps reduce preventable infections, control associated costs and, ultimately, save lives by delivering a broad range of evidence-based, market leading environmental hygiene, patient care and food safety solutions in the community and healthcare environments. PDI has three divisions, PDI Contract Manufacturing, Sani Professional® and PDI Healthcare. Visit wearepdi.com.

