PDI Appoints Firas Abulaban as Vice President of Quality

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention product and service solutions, today announced the appointment of Firas Abulaban as Vice President of Quality. Quality assurance continues to be an area of significant investment for PDI in support of the company's accelerating growth in its current and multiple new product and service categories. Abulaban will lead PDI's day-to-day quality operations with focus on serving its customers, improving quality systems, and designing, manufacturing, and marketing safe and effective products that meet all customer and regulatory requirements.

"On behalf of our shareholders, board, and management team, I am thrilled to welcome Firas to PDI," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "Firas's intimate knowledge of manufacturing and quality systems for drug products, and his extensive background in continuous improvement, represent critical competencies to drive on-going success at PDI as we continue to grow and expand to meet evolving customer needs. His leadership, drive to execute, and acute focus on talent and culture will be highly additive to achieving PDI's mission and goals."

Abulaban is an experienced quality and operations leader, having held roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S. and internationally at Sun Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Hospira and Boehringer-Ingelheim. Most recently, Abulaban held the position of Vice President of Quality at Sun Pharmaceuticals, responsible for leading all quality assurance, quality control and quality systems for their network of facilities in India.

"Quality assurance is one of the most essential promises a company can make to its customers and the people they serve. It is an important facet of any regulated business, and particularly one like PDI that develops critical products and services built on the promise of protection," said Abulaban. "It is an exciting time to join this rapidly growing organization, and I look forward to supporting PDI's mission by delivering safe and effective products that reduce preventable infections and help save lives."

PDI takes a multi-pronged approach to innovation including through organic product development, acquisitions and partnerships, and enhancements to its existing line of market-leading products and value-added services. The company has been at the forefront of infection prevention since 1977 and spearheaded the introduction of many of the industry's most important infection prevention solutions. Today, PDI offers a full line of FDA and EPA regulated infection prevention products for healthcare, food service and community environments. In 2020, the company remained committed to supporting customer pandemic response efforts by expanding efficacy claims on its EPA regulated disinfectants against SARS-CoV-2 and by ensuring a resilient supply of its FDA regulated drug and device products for, further emphasizing its legacy of clinical leadership and trusted advice and service to its customers.

