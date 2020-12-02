PDI Appoints Keyne Monson as Chief Commercial Officer

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention product and service solutions, today announced the appointment of Keyne Monson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Monson will lead the company's commercial strategy across PDI's Healthcare, Sani Professional®, and Contract Manufacturing divisions as part of its ongoing mission to prevent infections, meet evolving customer needs, and, ultimately, save lives. This newly-created role will oversee accelerating investments in product innovation, clinical efficacy, sales leadership, and channel support while ensuring a productive application of capabilities across PDI's growing portfolio of businesses, and delivering outstanding service to its customers.

"On behalf of our shareholders, board, and management team, I am thrilled to welcome Keyne to PDI," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "Keyne's leadership and depth of commercial experience will be essential as we continue to navigate the requirements of a rapidly expanding infection prevention market. His successful track record of driving growth through product, service, and business model innovation will be instrumental as we execute our commercial strategy and deliver on the rapidly-evolving requirements of our customers and the multiple market segments and individuals that they serve."

"Keyne will be an outstanding addition to the PDI leadership team and a great business partner for his customers and colleagues," continued Davies. "Keyne's close alignment of mission, culture, and capabilities are a strong fit for our company and those we seek to serve."

Prior to joining PDI, Monson most recently held key global leadership roles as Vice President and General Manager at Becton Dickinson (BD), leading their $1 billion Peripheral IV Catheter business, and at Bard, managing the Access Systems international business. Monson received a B.S. in statistics from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"There has never been a more important and exciting time to join PDI and support its essential mission of fighting preventable infections in our communities," said Monson. "I look forward to working alongside this dedicated and creative multi-functional team and with our talented field-based organization as we accelerate the delivery of our commercial capabilities and a growing array of product and service solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

PDI has been at the forefront of infection prevention since 1977 and spearheaded the development of many of the industry's most important infection prevention solutions. Today, the company takes a multi-pronged approach to innovation including organic new product development, acquisitions and partnerships, and ongoing enhancements to its existing line of market-leading products and value-added services. This is evident with the recent product launches of the Profend® Nasal Decolonization Kit and Sani-Cloth® Prime Wipes, as well as the company's first germicidal sprays with Sani-Professional®, Sani-24® and Sani-Hypercide™ products. In 2019, PDI expanded into capital equipment and related services with the acquisition of Tru-D® SmartUVC, a pioneer in the UVC disinfection industry and maker of the first UVC robot, adding valuable breadth to PDI's pandemic response efforts. This year, PDI's disinfectant products received EPA approval for its claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, further supporting its legacy of clinical leadership and trusted advice to its customers.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI operates three customer facility business units, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com for more information.

Media contact:

Robin Traum

[email protected]

845-558-7422



SOURCE PDI

Related Links

https://wearepdi.com/

