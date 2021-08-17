PDI Brings Leading-Edge Cybersecurity to Convenience and Fuel Retailers with Enhancements to Its XDR Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI), a global provider of leading software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has announced new enhancements to its XDR services offering. The enhancements follow PDI's acquisition of Cybera and ControlScan in December 2020, the creation of the PDI Security Solutions line of business, and the continued integration of security capabilities across the company's solutions portfolio.

PDI XDR Complete is a fully managed cybersecurity solution that utilizes extended detection and response capabilities to protect IT systems from advanced threats. This agile monitoring service helps businesses prevent, detect, and respond to cyberthreats 24/7/365, enhancing security without consuming internal resources.

With the steadily rising volume of cyberattacks threatening all types of businesses—especially retailers with multiple locations and hybrid workforces—PDI remains vigilant about raising awareness and helping those businesses avoid becoming yet another statistic. Unfortunately, several recent high-profile ransomware attacks have revealed common vulnerabilities that can contribute to increased exposure and business risk.

According to Chris Kissel, Research Director of Security and Trust Products at IDC, "Most organizations don't have the internal cybersecurity resources to adequately protect their IT systems and data. With the increased threat of ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats, they're now looking for vendors who can deliver comprehensive solutions such as PDI's managed XDR for C-store businesses. The ability to proactively monitor, detect, and respond to threats is critical to business success."

To address those threats, the new XDR enhancements include:

Patch management: Outdated software is a key target vector for cyberattacks. This unique patch management solution proactively maintains the most up-to-date security patches and critical operating system updates.

Content filtering: With advanced filtering, businesses can better control web content across the enterprise, such as stopping bandwidth-intensive data streams, enforcing internal policies, meeting compliance requirements, and guarding against known bad sites and protocols.

Extensions for Office 365/G-suite integration: The Office 365/G-Suite Activity Monitoring service integrates into cloud email infrastructure and continually monitors to detect malicious activity, securing private and public cloud usage.

Updates to device and host firewall controls: Device control enhancements empower businesses to restrict USB devices, such as storage thumb drives, to protect against malware insertion and data theft through those devices. Businesses can also gain universal and remote control over host firewalls (such as Microsoft Windows) to ensure appropriate policy enforcement across the enterprise.

As a PDI customer for over five years, Nate Morgan, IT Manager at Pride Stores, said, "We've seen the impact ransomware can have on other C-Stores. Our focus is on keeping our stores operational 24/7. We do not have the time or IT staff to keep up with the constantly evolving cyberthreats. PDI does a fantastic job of providing the tools and expertise to protect our headquarters and 38 stores. They're watching our backs around the clock to make sure our data and customers are safe."

"Faced with today's sophisticated cyberthreats, you must be able to detect threats immediately and take action before they impact your business," said Mark Carl, Chief Security Officer of PDI Security Solutions. "State-of-the art services such as XDR Complete feature 24/7/365 monitoring and leading-edge cybersecurity tools backed by a team of expertly trained professionals. The XDR enhancements are available today as part of our comprehensive family of fully managed security services offerings."

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

