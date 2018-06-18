PDI Celebrates Seventh-Annual Be the Difference® Day with Hunger and Hygiene Initiatives

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, today hosted its seventh-annual Be the Difference® Day, a company-wide celebration of local community service, at its headquarters in Orangeburg, N.Y. Rockland County officials formally recognized Be The Difference Day in 2012 in honor of the company's history of social and economic impact on the local community.

This year, PDI employees focused on community initiatives tackling hunger, health and wellness, through the assembly and distribution of non-perishable food packages and cleanliness kits, benefitting local charities Meals on Wheels Rockland, the New-City based Center for Safety & Change, and People to People, Inc.

"At PDI, we believe in the power individuals have to make a significant impact on the world around them," said Zachary T. Julius, chief executive officer, PDI. "In that spirit, we are honored to work with Rockland County to give back and actively participate in making a difference in the well-being of our community."

PDI assembled "Blizzard Boxes," packages of donated, assorted non-perishable food items, to be delivered by Meals on Wheels Rockland when the organization's standard food deliveries are pre-empted by inclement weather conditions or other emergencies. This contribution will aid in the creation of over 1,000 packages, and account for 37% of the organization's projected need for the upcoming winter season.

"We are deeply grateful to PDI for their commitment to aiding Rockland County's residents who are at risk of hunger," said Dr. Donald Hammond, CEO & President of Meals on Wheels. "This contribution will provide food and safety to the most vulnerable in our community this winter, and we appreciate PDI for their continued support."

PDI employees also helped build and distribute over 2,000 hygiene kits from Clean the World, an organization that recycles hotel soaps to provide clean solutions to vulnerable communities. These kits will benefit organizations throughout Rockland County, including the Center for Safety & Change, a nonprofit community organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Rockland County, Meals on Wheels and People to People, Inc., Rockland County's largest food pantry. Employees also participated in a food drive benefitting People to People, Inc.

