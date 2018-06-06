PDI Expands Infection Prevention Capabilities with Advancements to Product Line

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, will showcase its three latest product innovations at the 45th Annual Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) Conference in Minneapolis from June 13 through June 15.

Prevantics ® Device Swab & Strip (B123ST and B19600) is now available for the disinfection of blood culture tops. As the most widely used diagnostic tool for the detection of bacteremia and fungemia, blood cultures are essential to diagnosing the cause of bloodstream infections and sepsis. PDI has also received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to change their Prevantics skin swabsticks and maxi swabsticks to a 30-second scrub and a 30-second dry time.

Nasal Decolonization Kit is a recent addition to the PDI portfolio, which includes pre-saturated swabsticks with 10 percent Povidone-iodine (PI) to deliver a fast time to efficacy against a leading risk factor for SSIs, and methicillin-resistant (MRSA) in patients' noses, without the risk of developing resistance to PI. Sani-Prime™ disinfectants powered by ACCELOQUAT™ formulation expand PDI's already leading environment of care portfolio with a true one-minute product. The proprietary blend of quaternary ammonium, isopropyl alcohol, and ethanol has proven efficacy against 54 microorganisms in one-minute, including 17 multi-drug resistant organisms, such as MRSA, carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE).

With these new products and claims, PDI furthers its commitment to preventing the spread of continually evolving and increasingly dangerous multi-drug resistant organisms causing Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs).To learn more about the Prevantics, Sani-Prime and Profend products or any of PDI's other infection prevention solutions, visit PDI at booth #731 or at pdihc.com.

Additionally, PDI will be hosting special events before and during APIC, including:

Disinfection, Sterilization and Antisepsis: Principles, Practices, Current Issues, New Research and New Technologies ( June 12 , 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ) – Prior to the start of the conference, guests are invited to the Minneapolis Convention Center to join Dr. William A. Rutala , Director, Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology, University of North Carolina Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases, for a PDI-sponsored symposium featuring lectures and panel discussions on the latest breakthroughs regarding cleaning and disinfecting of non-critical environmental surfaces, as well as reprocessing semi-critical and critical medical devices. Register here.

About PDI Healthcare:

PDI offers a broad range of evidence-based, market-leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of PDI's passion to Be the Difference®, every day. To learn more, visit pdihc.com.

