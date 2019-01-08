PDI has Been Awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement with Vizient, Inc. for Disinfecting Wipes

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI , a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for surface disinfecting wipes from Vizient, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country.

Sani-Cloth Product Portfolio

This contract will offer Vizient members, which include academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, environmental services and non-acute health care providers, enhanced savings on PDI's complete Environment of Care product portfolio. PDI's contract includes its market leading product Sani-Cloth® brand wipes – the No. 1 brand of disinfectant wipes in healthcare – and extensive infection prevention education offerings.

"As we continue our mission to reduce preventable infections, we are excited to support Vizient members with products and tools that will help significantly save time and improve efficacy," said Jennifer Marsh, Vice President, National Accounts, PDI Healthcare. "The Sani-Cloth family of products will help staff meet the demands of their fast-paced jobs and feel confident that they are taking appropriate action to reduce the risk of infection transmission."

PDI's complete Sani-Cloth portfolio has multiple formulations and formats to provide a complete and customizable disinfecting solution for any need in a facility.

Super Sani-Cloth , the number one disinfecting wipe in the U.S.

, the number one disinfecting wipe in the U.S. Sani-Cloth Bleach, which is ideal for outbreak situations,

Bleach, which is ideal for outbreak situations, Sani-Cloth AF3, an alcohol- and fragrance-free quat ideal for sensitive patient populations.

AF3, an alcohol- and fragrance-free quat ideal for sensitive patient populations. Pail and Refill format, which are perfect for Environmental Services (ES) professionals.

About PDI

At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be The Difference®, every day.

