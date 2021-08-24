PDI Healthcare Introduces Dual Access Lid on Sani-Cloth® Products

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PDI Healthcare, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, announces a breakthrough in canister packaging with their new Dual Access Lid, designed to improve the convenience of disinfecting wipes for faster and easier access.

Today's fast-paced healthcare environment demands quicker and easier access to disinfecting wipes in order to maintain infection prevention protocol, but too often canister lids slow users down. The narrow lid opening can make it difficult to dispense wipes and the cap can be difficult to close so it's frequently left open, leading to wipes drying out.

The innovative wide opening of the Dual Access Lid ensures users pull the appropriate number of wipes for the job, allowing them to dispense one wipe for small surfaces or multiple wipes for larger surfaces, with rapid threading in case of fall back. The flip cap is designed with "Snap & Close" technology to snap securely in place with just one tap and the definitive open/close positions provide better moisture protection.

"PDI is focused on the next generation of products that will make a difference, and that includes packaging innovation," said Earl Adamy, senior director of marketing. "Too often we observed customers struggle with canister lids including, loading the first wipe, dispensing multiple wipes, and leaving lids open. We felt that with some innovation, we could address these issues and improve the customer experience. The Dual Access Lid has a tremendous impact on saving staff time and reducing frustration so nurses can focus on what matters most—their patients."

The Dual Access Lid is the latest in the company's commitment to develop products and packaging innovations that improve operations and compliance throughout healthcare facilities. Launched in June, PDI's portable softpack for the Super SANI-CLOTH Wipes saves 80% in packaging and is ideal for daily use in fast-paced environments. SANI-CLOTH Bleach Clinical Size Wipe, a 6" x 5" disinfecting wipe ideal for smaller medical equipment, provides more than double the disinfection applications per canister and helps reduce unnecessary waste.

The Dual Access Lid is being integrated in every PDI disinfecting wipe canister, beginning with Super SANI-CLOTH wipes.

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness.

