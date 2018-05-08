PDI Healthcare Introduces Sani-Cloth® Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe and Sani-Prime™ Germicidal Spray, Offering Power, Speed and Compatibility

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, today announced the launch of its Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe and Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray, the company's first disinfectant spray. The wipe and spray deliver a one-minute overall contact time against a broad spectrum of prevalent microorganisms and is designed to be used throughout the hospital, from environmental services to nursing.

Sani-Cloth Prime and Sani-Prime Spray disinfectants

The EPA-approved intermediate-level disinfectant is powered by PDI's ACCELOQUAT formulation, a next-generation formulation featuring a proprietary blend of quaternary ammonium, isopropyl alcohol and ethanol. The technology provides meaningful clinical value to healthcare facilities by providing efficacy against 54 different microorganisms, including multi-drug resistant bacteria such as MRSA, VRE and CRE, and is compatible across a wide variety of surfaces and equipment found in healthcare settings.

"As we continue our mission to reduce preventable infections, we are excited to equip healthcare professionals with a powerful formula, based on strong and proven science, that will significantly save time and deliver improved efficacy," said Allison Buldo, Product Manager. "A true one-minute contact time will help staff meet the demands of their fast-paced jobs and feel confident that they are taking action to reduce the risk of infection transmission."

The Sani-Cloth Prime Wipes also offer a unique texture to help remove dirt, blood and grime with minimal streaking on surfaces. The spray format requires no wiping, saving staff valuable time and reducing compliance concerns.

The Sani-Cloth Prime Wipe and Sani-Prime Spray join PDI's complete line of infection prevention solutions along with a full suite of tools and accessories to help promote staff compliance. To learn more, visit pdihc.com/prime.

About PDI Healthcare

PDI offers a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of PDI's passion to Be The Difference®, every day. To learn more, visit pdihc.com.

