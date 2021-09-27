PDI Ranked in Top 14% of MSSP Alerts "2021 Top 250 MSSPs List"

@PDIsoftware made MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list at #34, ranking in the top 14% of managed security services providers. Tweet this

"With the number of advanced cyberattacks continuing to rise, businesses of all sizes are seeking innovative ways to supplement their own cybersecurity efforts. Many are turning to managed security service providers to leverage their continuous threat coverage, unique expertise, and state-of-the-art security tools," said Mark Carl, Chief Security Officer at PDI. "PDI is extremely proud to have earned such a high ranking in the MSSP Alert list. Especially with so many larger companies on the list, it's great to know how much the industry recognizes the value and partnership PDI brings to our customers."

The PDI Security Solutions family includes the following offerings:

PDI MDR Essential: Provides the first step in helping businesses strengthen endpoint protection with cost-effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Provides the first step in helping businesses strengthen endpoint protection with cost-effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. PDI XDR Complete: Offers fully managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services to protect IT systems from advanced cyberthreats with comprehensive 24/7/365 coverage.

Offers fully managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services to protect IT systems from advanced cyberthreats with comprehensive 24/7/365 coverage. PDI Network Security Platform : Provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform to securely connect highly distributed businesses across multiple remote sites.

Provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform to securely connect highly distributed businesses across multiple remote sites. PDI Network Security Appliance: Works with the Network Security Platform as an all-in-one appliance that consolidates network services and reduces IT complexity and cost at remote sites.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

©2021 Professional Datasolutions, Inc. All rights reserved.



