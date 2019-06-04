PDI Unveils Upcoming Advancements to Innovative Infection Prevention Product Line

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions, will showcase two breakthrough product innovations at the 46th Annual Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology Conference (APIC) in Philadelphia from June 12 through June 14.

Sani-24 and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Sprays

These two new revolutionary disinfection spray products expand PDI's leading environment of care offerings, empowering healthcare facilities to more effectively protect their patients and staff against recontamination. The first to come in a full portfolio of products, they will be available in a limited market release in July, with a full market release at the end of 2019.

Sani-24® Germicidal Spray utilizes Continuously Active Disinfecting (CAD) technology, which disinfects a surface and immediately addresses 22 relevant pathogens, and leaves behind a shield that prevents key epidemiologically-relevant pathogens from recontaminating and recolonizing the surface for up to 24 hours or 96 touches (These 5 organisms are: Enterobacter aerogenes, Enterococcus faecalis VRE (Vancomycin resistant enterococcus), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus aureus (Methicillin Resistant) (MRSA)).

Sani-HyPerCide™ Germicidal Spray is a powerful and simple-to-use disinfection spray with a non-bleach sporicidal hydrogen peroxide formula that provides one-minute disinfection for a broad range of microorganisms, including Norovirus and TB, and the ability to kill Clostridium difficile in 5 minutes. Compatible by Design™, the hydrogen peroxide formula is designed to provide powerful protection against HAI-causing microorganisms across general, isolation, and terminal settings without compromising compatibility.

With these new products and claims, PDI furthers its commitment to preventing the spread of HAIs by tackling continually-evolving and increasingly dangerous multi-drug resistant organisms. To learn more about PDI's infection prevention solutions, visit PDI at booth #501 or pdihc.com.

Additionally, PDI will be hosting special events during APIC, including:

PDI Extravaganza ( June 12 , 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ) – Attendees are invited to join PDI for their 12 th annual appreciation event at SPIN (211 South 15 th Street) to enjoy live music, food and drinks. APIC badges are required for entry. Register here.

Attendees are invited to join PDI for their 12 annual appreciation event at SPIN (211 South 15 Street) to enjoy live music, food and drinks. APIC badges are required for entry. Register here. Advancing Infection Prevention in 2019 and Beyond: Breakthrough and Innovative Technologies ( June 13 , 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ) – This PDI-sponsored dinner and symposium features world-renowned thought-leader Dr. William A. Rutala , Director, Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology, University of North Carolina Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases; Dr. Edward Septimus , Senior Lecturer, Department of Population Medicine, Harvard Medical School , Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute; and Joan Hebden , Independent Infection Prevention Consultant and Research Coordinator, for a panel discussion on the latest breakthroughs in infection prevention processes and technologies. Register here.

This PDI-sponsored dinner and symposium features world-renowned thought-leader Dr. , Director, Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology, Department of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases; Dr. , Senior Lecturer, Department of Population Medicine, , Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute; and , Independent Infection Prevention Consultant and Research Coordinator, for a panel discussion on the latest breakthroughs in infection prevention processes and technologies. Register here. Meet & Greet with the Experts ( June 13 . 1pm to 2pm , and June 14 , 10:30am to 11:30am ): Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with Dr. William Rutala and Joan Hebden at PDI's booth (501)

About PDI: At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be The Difference®, every day.

