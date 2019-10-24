PDL BioPharma Responds to Letter from Engine Capital

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PDLI) today announced that Harold E. Selick, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of PDL BioPharma, has sent the following letter to Engine Capital, LP.

October 24, 2019

Arnaud Ajdler

Brad Favreau

Engine Capital, LP

1345 Avenue of the Americas, 33 rd Floor

New York, NY 10105

Re: Response to Your Letter Dated October 23, 2019

Dear Messrs. Ajdler and Favreau:

We are in receipt of your letter dated October 23, 2019 and addressed to the PDL BioPharma Board of Directors. We take the views of our shareholders very seriously. Capital allocation, corporate governance, expense management and the creation of shareholder value are all important topics for our Board as evidenced, in part, by the $ 155 million in share repurchases that have been executed over the past two years.

We are in the process of reviewing the suggestions in your letter. At our September meeting, the PDL Board authorized our CEO to engage an external financial advisor to provide an independent perspective on certain of these topics. Once we complete that review, we would be pleased to meet with you to discuss your suggestions in greater detail within the confines of Regulation FD.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Harold E. Selick

Harold E. Selick, Ph.D.

