PDL BioPharma to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (800) 668-4132 from the United States and Canada or (224) 357-2196 internationally. The conference ID is 1798597. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally. The replay passcode is 1798597.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Company's website at http://www.pdl.com and go to "Events & Presentations." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About PDL BioPharma, Inc.

PDL seeks to provide a significant return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. In 2012, PDL began providing alternative sources of capital through royalty monetizations and debt facilities, and in 2016, PDL began acquiring commercial-stage products and launching specialized companies dedicated to the commercialization of these products. To date, PDL has consummated 17 of such transactions, of which nine are active and outstanding. PDL has one debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $20.0 million: CareView Communications, Inc.; PDL has one hybrid royalty/debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $44.0 million: Wellstat Diagnostics, LLC; and PDL has five royalty transactions outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $396.1 million and $397.1 million, respectively: KYBELLA®, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Regents of the University of Michigan, Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Depomed, Inc. PDL's equity and loan investments in Noden Pharma DAC, Inc. and Noden Pharma USA, Inc. represent deployed and committed capital of $179.0 million and $202.0 million, respectively, and PDL's converted equity and loan investment in LENSAR, Inc. represents deployed capital of $40.0 million.

The Company operates in three segments designated as Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices.

NOTE: PDL, PDL BioPharma, the PDL logo and the PDL BioPharma logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of, and are proprietary, to PDL BioPharma, Inc. which reserves all rights therein.

