PDL BioPharma to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDLI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after market close. PDL's management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the operating and financial results and recent developments. A slide presentation relating to the call will be available via the webcast link on the PDL website at http://www.pdl.com/.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 535-4071 from the United States and Canada or (706) 679-2458 internationally. The conference ID is 9787426. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally. The replay passcode is 9787426.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Company's website and go to "Events & Presentations." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL's mission is to improve the lives of patients and create value for our shareholders and our people by applying our capital and expertise for the successful development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics by our partner companies. We deliver on our mission by entering into strategic transactions involving innovative late clinical-stage or early commercial-stage therapeutics with attractive revenue growth potential.

