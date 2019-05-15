PDL BioPharma to Participate at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDLI) announces that Dominique Monnet, PDL's president and chief executive officer, and Peter Garcia, PDL's chief financial officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The session will be webcast live and will occur on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

To access the live and subsequently archived webcasts of these presentations, visit the Company's website at https://www.pdl.com/, go to the Investor Relations section and select "Events & Presentations." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The archived webcast will be available for at least seven days following the presentation.

About PDL BioPharma, Inc.

PDL BioPharma seeks to provide a significant return for its stockholders by entering into strategic transactions involving late clinical- or early commercial-stage pharmaceutical companies or products with attractive revenue growth potential. For more information please visit www.pdl.com

NOTE: PDL, PDL BioPharma, the PDL logo and associated logos and the PDL BioPharma logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of, and are proprietary to, PDL BioPharma, Inc. which reserves all rights therein.

SOURCE PDL BioPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pdl.com

