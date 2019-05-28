PDL BioPharma to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDLI) announces that Dominique Monnet, PDL's president and chief executive officer, and Peter Garcia, PDL's chief financial officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The session will be webcast live and will occur on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the presentation, visit the Company's website at https://www.pdl.com/, go to the Investor Relations section and select "Events & Presentations." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The archived webcast will be available for at least seven days following the presentation.

About PDL BioPharma, Inc.

PDL's mission is to improve the lives of patients and create value for our shareholders and our people by applying our capital and expertise for the successful development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics by our partner companies. We deliver on our mission by entering into strategic transactions involving innovative late clinical-stage or early commercial-stage therapeutics with attractive revenue growth potential.

NOTE: PDL, PDL BioPharma, the PDL logo and associated logos and the PDL BioPharma logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of, and are proprietary to, PDL BioPharma, Inc. which reserves all rights therein.

SOURCE PDL BioPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pdl.com

