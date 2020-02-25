PDL BioPharma to Participate in the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PDLI) announces that Dominique Monnet, PDL's president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time (7:40 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the presentation, visit the Company's website at https://www.pdl.com/, go to the Investor Relations section and select "Events & Presentations." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The archived webcast will be available for at least seven days following the presentation.

About PDL BioPharma, Inc.

Throughout its history, PDL's mission has been to improve the lives of patients by aiding in the successful development of innovative therapeutics and healthcare technologies. PDL BioPharma was founded in 1986 as Protein Design Labs, Inc. when it pioneered the humanization of monoclonal antibodies, enabling the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments that have had a profound impact on patients living with different cancers as well as a variety of other debilitating diseases. In 2006, the Company changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc.

As of December 2019, PDL ceased making additional strategic transactions and investments and is pursuing a formal process to unlock the value of its portfolio by monetizing its assets and ultimately distributing net proceeds to shareholders.

