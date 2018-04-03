PDL BioPharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the presentation, go to the company's website at http://www.pdl.com and go to "Presentations and Events." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The archived webcast will be available for at least seven days following the presentation.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL seeks to provide a significant return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. In 2012, PDL began providing alternative sources of capital through royalty monetizations and debt facilities, and in 2016, the Company began acquiring commercial-stage products and launching specialized companies dedicated to the commercialization of these products. To date, PDL has consummated 17 of such transactions, of which nine are active and outstanding. The Company has one debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $20.0 million: CareView Communications, Inc.; PDL has one hybrid royalty/debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $44.0 million: Wellstat Diagnostics, LLC; and PDL has five royalty transactions outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $396.1 million and $397.1 million, respectively: KYBELLA®, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Regents of the University of Michigan, Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Depomed, Inc. PDL's equity and loan investments in Noden Pharma DAC, Inc. and Noden Pharma USA, Inc. (together with their subsidiaries, "Noden") represent deployed and committed capital of $179.0 million and $202.0 million, respectively, and PDL's converted equity and loan investment in LENSAR, Inc. represents deployed capital of $40.0 million.

The Company operates in three segments designated as Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices.

NOTE: PDL, PDL BioPharma, the PDL logo and the PDL BioPharma logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of, and are proprietary, to PDL BioPharma, Inc. which reserves all rights therein.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdl-biopharma-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-300623863.html

SOURCE PDL BioPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pdl.com

