PDL BioPharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

New York City

Presenter: Dominique P. Monnet, PDL's president

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of these presentations, go to the company's website at http://www.pdl.com and go to "Presentations and Events." Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The archived webcasts will be available for at least seven days following the presentations.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL seeks to provide a significant return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. In 2012, PDL began providing alternative sources of capital through royalty monetizations and debt facilities, and in 2016 began acquiring commercial-stage products and launching specialized companies dedicated to the commercialization of these products. To date, PDL has consummated 17 of such transactions, of which nine are active and outstanding. PDL has one debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $20.0 million: CareView Communications, Inc.; PDL has one hybrid royalty/debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $44.0 million: Wellstat Diagnostics, LLC; and PDL has five royalty transactions outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $396.1 million and $397.1 million, respectively: KYBELLA®, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Regents of the University of Michigan, Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Depomed, Inc. PDL's equity and loan investments in Noden Pharma DAC, Inc. and Noden Pharma USA, Inc. (together with their subsidiaries, "Noden") represent deployed and committed capital of $179.0 million and $202.0 million, respectively, and PDL's converted equity and loan investment in LENSAR, Inc. represents deployed capital of $40.0 million.

PDL operates in three segments designated as Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices.

