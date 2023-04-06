PDM US CELEBRATES STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGICAL EXPANSION

with $18.5 million investment of industry leading production capabilities

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDM US, a leading global manufacturer with nearly 50 years of experience in the copper tube industry, today announced the grand opening of its expanded operations in Rock Hill, SC. PDM prides itself on using innovation, quality, and imagination to deliver the highest quality products in the copper tube industry. With their $18.5 million expansion, PDM is the only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the United States. Using state of the art precision technology, PDM's new process begins with raw copper cathode and culminates with the only UL certified, pre-insulated copper tube in the U.S.

As part of this investment, PDM has expanded its facility by an additional 20,000 square feet, allowing for a more stream-lined operation. Their new technology will allow PDM to cast its copper tubing in-house using only American-made parts for production. PDM believes that it can continue to reach new heights without conforming to traditional industrial expectations; they see the beauty in creating products with masterful production and proficiency.

"This is an exciting day for the entire PDM team as we complete the expansion of our global headquarters and operations in Rock Hill, South Carolina," states PDM US President and Chief Executive Officer, Pasquale De Martino. "We are excited to offer the best, most cutting-edge manufacturing technology and machinery in the world to build the highest quality, American-made copper tubes for years to come. Thanks to South Carolina's favorable industrial environment, we have been able to become a magnet for people who bring their precious gifts to a place where values, vitality and strengths are welcomed and appreciated. All together we are writing a page in the book of the American industry. The best is yet to come!"

In 2013, PDM relocated its world headquarters and main production plant to Rock Hill, South Carolina. Having its global headquarters in this area makes PDM ideally situated to serve the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe with its industry-leading products. As the manufacturing industry continues to expand worldwide, PDM is equipped to handle the increasing volume and demand for both residential and commercial uses.

To learn more about PDM US, its product offerings and current job openings, click here.

ABOUT PDM US

PDM US is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of both insulated and non-insulated copper tubes. PDM draws on nearly 50 years of experience from its origins in Italy. Globally headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, PDM US specializes in manufacturing and delivering the highest quality of products. Today, the company is one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. PDM currently has representatives in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe. To learn more about PDM US, visit our website.

SOURCE PDM US, LLC