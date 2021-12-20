PDO Max® Expands its Training Force as Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Surge in Popularity

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, PDO Thread Company, PDO Max, Inc., has expanded its team of national trainers, just as the aesthetic industry started to see a growing trend during the pandemic of patients wanting minimally invasive alternatives to the booming facelift procedure. "Zoom-Face Envy" was a new term coined during the pandemic for those workers who became more aware of their appearances during video conferencing. While this may be one factor contributing to the growth of PDO thread lift procedures, the aesthetic industry is finally taking notice of the non-surgical and collagen building benefits, which is why the additional expert trainers have been training physicians and practitioners all across the country from Miami to Laguna to Oklahoma City.

A PDO thread lift is a procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) medical sutures placed under the skin with a cannula to tighten and reposition sagging skin, while encouraging new collagen production.

PDO Max trainers have trained under Clinical Director, Dina BenDavid, DNP, MS, FNP-C, and have superior knowledge when it comes to PDO thread placement. This is important because PDO Threads should not be administered by an uncertified medical professional as they are a medical device, and if done incorrectly can cause serious health issues.

"Our team is dedicated to comprehensive training," Giovanna McCarthy, CEO, states. "Each trainer has years of experience in the medical or aesthetic field, and expansive knowledge specifically on PDO threads. Our trainers have fine-tuned their skills with our FDA-cleared threads and are able to illustrate the best practices that are needed to incorporate PDO threads as a cosmetic service."

PDO Max is not only dedicated to educating medical professionals but also advancing their trainers' PDO thread skills, which is why they are hosting a Trainers Symposium on Martha's Vineyard on January 22-23, 2022. The exclusive event will be hosted by Ms. McCarthy and Ms. BenDavid at their newly opened training center located within Divine Beauty, Ms. BenDavid's medical spa. Trainers from all over will gather together to review best practices, exchange wisdom on PDO thread procedures, and learn advanced PDO thread placement techniques during live demonstrations.

"We look forward to hosting this amazingly talented group of medical professionals and stepping up their PDO thread knowledge," Dina exclaims. "We are also excited to be rolling out new training content from this event that we will share with all of our customers in 2022!"

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads, in-cannula, in their medical aesthetics practices. PDO Max offers both group and individual instructional courses, which cover the application of PDO techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to attend an educational seminar, please contact PDO MAX at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

