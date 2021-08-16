PDO Max® is Nominated for Two Aesthetic Next Awards: "Industry Partner of the Year" and "Clinical Innovator of the Year"

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max, Inc. is a final nominee in two categories for the Aesthetic Next 3.0's (powered by Aesthetic Record) "Nexties": Industry Partner of the Year and Clinical Innovator of the Year. The "Nexties" represent industry colleagues and mentors who are contributing to the future of aesthetics. Nominations are based on hundreds of peer submissions.

PDO Max, Inc. Nominations and Medical Aesthetic Industry Partner Nominees: Audrey Rose (pictured third) and Erika Barry (pictured bottom).

"Industry Partner of the Year is a category with so many stories about how these vendors and all the industry nominees personally touched practices during the pandemic and beyond to stay afloat and make it all work. Truly heartwarming to see our community at work," Aesthetic Record said in a recent Instagram post.

PDO Max's founder and CEO, Giovanna McCarthy, is honored to be nominated in such a prestigious category: "I attribute our success to our talented and caring team, especially during a very challenging year. They bring their passion to work every day, and focus on training physicians and their medical staff in the best practices for device-based aesthetic medicine treatments. I am forever grateful to my team and our colleagues who nominated us."

PDO Max's Director of Training and Clinical Development, Dina BenDavid, is a final nominee for the Clinical Innovator of the Year. This award represents individuals who "have collectively trained thousands of hours, developed new products, created unique programs, launched new safety measures and put new procedures on the map," Aesthetic Record states.

"I am beyond humbled for the nomination, and amongst such incredible industry masterminds! I am so blessed that I get to share my passion for PDO threads with the world, and hope I continue to inspire my colleagues and empower my patients for many years to come," Dina Ben David says.

Aesthetic Next is a multi-disciplinary, immersive industry conference, whose focus is on clinical applications, practice management and technology-enabled growth for aesthetic practices. In Dallas, Texas, the aesthetic industry's global, talented medical thought leaders and medical professionals join together for a few days to collaborate, network, and learn from one another. These are highly sought-after leaders and companies who are leading the clinical, business and technology innovations in Aesthetics today.

Final voting is through September 5, 2021, and can be done by visiting www.aestheticnext.com. Winners will be announced September 11, 2021.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and is a medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads, in-cannula, in their medical aesthetics practices. PDO Max offers both group and individual instructional courses, which cover the application of PDO techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to attend an educational seminar, please contact PDO MAX at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Media contact:

Diana Daly

[email protected]

1-315-289-3533

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.