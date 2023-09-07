PDO Max® Launches Glowpin™: Multi-needle Stimulator with Airless Pump for Infusing of Skin Boosters

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, introduces its third innovation for 2023. Shaping up to be the most exciting year in the company's history, our latest offering is the Glowpin serum infusion system, which combines a multi-needle stimulator with an airless pump. It is specifically designed for the application of topical skin boosters, for easier, precise, and more effective absorption of serums. After the desired serum has been inserted into the device, pressing the pump infuses the serum for optimal absorption of skin boosters, hyaluronic acid, and other corrective serums into the skin.

Check out PDO Max Founder, Giovanna McCarthy talking about the new Glowpin™ from PDO Max! This is an airless pump that is specifically designed for the application of topical skin boosters to flow easily and effectively. After the desired serum has been inserted into the device, you will then apply it to the skin by pressing the pump to diffuse the serum for optimal absorption. To learn more, visit www.glowpin.com. Airless pump syringe with equally positioned 19 needles facilitates equal infusion of liquid. To learn more, visit www.glowpin.com. Enhances the absorption rate of topical solutions like Hyalueronic Acid and PDO Max's PDO AfterGlo serum. To learn more, visit www.glowpin.com.

The Glowpin™ syringe top, or multi-needle stimulator, is made of 19 equally spaced nano-hypodermic needles that infuse the serum onto the skin at 0.5mm, with minimal pain. This allows for the skin to absorb up to 30 times more of the skin booster when applied using the device. The single-use, multi-needle stimulator tip is versatile as it has a universal luer-locking system allowing it to attach to other syringes.

Of course, we recommend using the Glowpin system with PDO AfterGlo™, PDO Max's hydrating skin booster made of PDO in powder form, and Hyaluronic Acid (HA). PDO threads, which are composed of the same biodegradable polymer as our serum, are known to aid in the production of collagen and increase skin elasticity. HA can smooth rough surfaces and provide a protective layer to help skin retain moisture. It also strengthens the skin to improve elasticity and resilience.

"When we introduced our proprietary PDO AfterGlo™ serum, our clients approached us about how to best maximize the delivery of our topical skin booster," says PDO Max founder Giovanna McCarthy. "Our product team worked hard to find the best solution to the request, and we know that Glowpin™ will readily become the infusion system of choice for PDO AfterGlo™ serum and all other skin boosters in many medical aesthetic offices across the country."

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

