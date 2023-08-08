PDO Max® Launches Molded Levo Max™: Engineering Youthful Looks One Thread at the Time

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, introduces its latest innovation in PDO threads with the Molded Levo Max™. PDO threads, composed of biodegradable polymer, have been safely used in various surgeries for over 30 years and have become a leading non-invasive aesthetic procedure. PDO is an ingredient certified by the FDA and naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body in about 6-12 months. As it dissolves, it aids in the production of collagen, providing a more youthful look.

Bi-Directional Molded Threads that lift and contour the jawline and neck.
Before and After picture courtesy of Sherrine Richmond, MSN, FNP with One Aesthetic and Beauty Well Balance, who used Molded Levo Max threads by PDO Max.
Our new Molded Levo Max threads are bi-directional and barbed. They are engineered specifically for contouring the lower face, jawline, and general submentum area. When combined with our Smuth™ threads and our Levo Lock™, the Molded Levo Max threads contribute to a comprehensive facial rejuvenation procedure that can be performed in-office in under an hour.

PDO Max's Molded Levo Max threads grab submental fat and reposition it along the natural contours created by a patient's bone structure. This effectively turns back the clock on a decade or more of sagging, revising the neck, elevating jowls, and restoring that chiseled silhouette associated with youth and vigor.

Key features that deliver these benefits include a stopper at the top to ensure the thread does not disengage too early, it is a "sticky" thread, and it does not float, staying anchored for great results.

"At PDO Max, we continue to bring superior PDO thread technology to market, and or latest, the Molded Levo Max is our newest innovation," says PDO Max founder Giovanna McCarthy. "Despite making the safest, strongest, most versatile PDO threads on the market today, we can't refrain from innovating, evolving, and offering newer thread varieties to patients and providers across North America, in our quest to help turn back the clock and restore that chiseled silhouette associated with youth and vigor."

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

