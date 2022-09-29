PDO Max® Launches PDO AfterGlo™, the first Topical Polydioxanone (PDO) Based Serum

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, launches the first polydioxanone (PDO) topical serum skin booster called PDO AfterGlo™. This new PDO serum improves the appearance fine of lines, wrinkles, and dark circles, while improving skin complexion.

PDO AfterGlo™ is a new hydrating skin booster made of polydioxanone (PDO) in powder form and Hyaluronic Acid (HA). PDO threads, which are composed of the same biodegradable polymer as this new serum, is known to aid in the production of collagen, increase skin elasticity, and reapproximate tissue. PDO is an ingredient that is certified by the FDA and naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body in about 6-12 months.

PDO threads, which are composed of the same biodegradable polymer as this new serum, have been safely used in various surgeries for over 30 years and have become a leading non-invasive aesthetic procedure. PDO is an ingredient that is certified by the FDA and naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body in about 6-12 months. As it dissolves, it aids in the production of collagen.

PDO AfterGlo™ is a hydrating skin booster made of PDO in powder form and Hyaluronic Acid (HA). HA can smooth rough surfaces and provide a protective layer to help skin retain moisture. It also strengthens skin to improve elasticity and resilience. The PDO powder is mixed with sterile water and HA and can be topically applied or microneedled into to the skin. It can be used to treat the appearance of:

Fine lines (crow feet)

Moderate wrinkles (nasolabial , facial contour)

Skin texture abnormalities

"We are excited to offer both aesthetic medical professionals and estheticians a new product to treat patients with skin laxity and texture issues, and who could use a boost of collagen," says PDO Max founder Giovanna McCarthy. "The key ingredient is PDO; as we age the process of collagenesis dramatically slows down and components of the extra cellular matrix (elastin, glycosaminoglycans and proteoglycans) are reduced. PDO stimulates the skin's natural repair processes and activates neocollagenesis. Along with HA, it provides a novel way to improve skin texture."

Practitioners and Estheticians can purchase the PDO+HA serum directly from PDO MAX for $250 for a box of two 10 ml vials. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Daly

800.670.0225

[email protected]

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.