PDO Max® Launches PDO MAX DUO™ PDO Threads: Advanced Precision for Maximum Results

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, introduced its latest polydioxanone (PDO) threads offering at the LA-MCA 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting in March. Giving advanced-level thread providers a new tool for deep plane thread lifts to the temporal fascia, PDO MAX DUO (double needle) threads bring precision lifting capabilities to expert hands. The advantage of having two needles to reposition tissue is that the provider can expertly guide the needles and anchor the thread for maximum results.

PDO threads that are suspended barbed threads between two needles, rather than pre-loaded inside a blunt cannula like PDO Max Levo threads. These threads are best used to reposition, lift, and secure the skin. Best used in the mid-facial skin, including sagging cheeks & deeper nasolabial folds. They come in a molded and laser cut pattern. The molded thread has a U.S.P. size 2. Deep plane double needle procedure treats cheeks and jowls as seen here. Picture provided by Kati Midgley, PA-C, owner of Clarity Medical Aesthetics in Guilford, CT.

This technology brings together their exclusive, FDA-approved PDO threads, which are composed of a biodegradable polymer that has been safely used in various surgeries for over 30 years, with two needles attached at opposite ends of the thread. PDO is an ingredient that is certified by the FDA and naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body in about 6-12 months. As it dissolves, it aids in the production of collagen.

The company developed its PDO MAX DUO offering to give medical aesthetics providers a better way to capture and anchor the thread into the fascia, in multiple directions that secure and help shape the tissue. The threads come in both laser-cut and molded (PDO MAX DUO MOLDED), and two straight needles are used to insert the thread in different directions depending on the outcome desired. At the hands of an experienced PDO thread provider, the result is a more dramatic, natural symmetric look.

"The precision and definition I can deliver to my patients' treatments with PDO MAX DUO and PDO MAX DUO Molded are unprecedented. I am excited about this advanced treatment, all with the peace of mind that comes from using FDA-approved PDO threads in dual needle form," says Lisa Topham, RN, BSN, and Managing Director of Split Rock Aesthetic Institute.

Kati Midgely, PA-C, founder of Clarity Medical Aesthetics shared that "These threads allow you to tether and capture the fascia, and to use it as an anchor in multiple directions. This gives you the ability to be more creative, for a more advanced dimension in aesthetic and restorative medicine."

Both Lisa and Kati were an integral part of PDO Max's research and development of these new threads. Both providers spoke at LA-MCA this spring in Beverly Hills and provided demonstrations on the power of PDO Max Duo needles. PDO Max offers training videos on the Duo needle along with various other types of PDO threads for the face and body in an on-demand training portal. In-person, one-on-one training is also available to licensed medical providers.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Daly

1 315-289-3533

[email protected]

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.