PDO Max® Recognized as a Top 5 Innovator at Sold Out Medical Aesthetic Show, Modern Beauty Con, For New PDRN-based Skin Booster

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max is thrilled to announce our recent participation and selected recognition in Modern Beauty Con (MBC). At the Modern Beauty Con, held on June 30, 2024, in Boston, the company was selected as one of the top five innovative businesses. Modern Beauty Con is the elite medical aesthetics conference where renowned medical aesthetics experts gather annually to share their knowledge in an intimate environment.

PDO Max's groundbreaking product LúmEnvy™ garnered significant attention, earning PDO Max a spot among the top five companies recognized for their innovation and uniqueness. LúmEnvy is not just a brightening booster but a revolutionary product that improves the appearance of skin pigmentation and texture, providing more luminous-looking skin. It is enriched with a unique blend of PDRN ¬¬-- aka salmon sperm DNA--, vitamins and amino acids. It compliments PDO AfterGlo, a PDO powder + HA. PDO Max was invited to participate in a dedicated session as part of the Top 5 Innovators recognition. PDO Max's Sales Director Jaclyn Luongo delivered an insightful presentation on our Trilogy of Skin Boosters: LúmEnvy, PDO AfterGlo™, and Glowpin™ to a sold-out crowd. Jaclyn highlighted how each product in the trilogy works synergistically to enhance skin health and aesthetics, reaffirming PDO MAX's commitment to innovation and excellence in the beauty industry.

Giovanna McCarthy, CEO and Founder of PDO MAX, remarked, "At PDO Max, our team is committed to continuous innovation to provide our customers with safe and innovative aesthetic products. This recognition motivates us to keep striving for excellence and stay at the forefront of the beauty industry."

Notably, the distinguished MBC panel selected companies through a rigorous submission process, evaluating the novelty and impact of their products. It is important to note that companies did not pay to be part of this prestigious category, ensuring fair and merit-based selection. In addition, as a Top Five company, PDO MAX was allowed to showcase its products and services to all attendees using the Modern Beauty Con platform.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected by MBC as a Top 5 Innovative Business," said Jaclyn. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of aesthetic science and providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions."

PDO MAX remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine through continuous innovation and superior product development. PDO Max's presence at these premier industry events underscores our market leadership and unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our clients.

For more information about PDO Max and our products, please visit www.pdomax.com.

About: PDO Max, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider for hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO Max, to order our products, or to schedule a training, call us at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

