PDO Max® Welcomes Megan Mooney as Customer Relationship Manager to Drive Sales and Enhance Customer Experience

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Megan Mooney as Customer Relationship Manager. Reporting directly to Jaclyn Luongo, Director of Sales and Business Development, Megan will play a pivotal role in expanding sales of PDO Max products and ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction.

Megan Mooney, Customer Relationship Manager, joins the PDO Max team to help support customers and drive sales. She has over 10 years of experience in the beauty industry and with prestigious brands such as Jan Marini, most recently.

In her new role, Megan will take on a range of responsibilities aimed at driving sales growth and strengthening relationships with clinical and medical customers. These include efforts to sell PDO Max products to clinical and medical customers, expand sales territories, and assist in marketing, social media, and event planning activities.

"Megan brings over a decade of experience in the aesthetic industry to our team," said Jaclyn "Her passion, knowledge, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences make her an invaluable asset to our company. We are confident that Megan will play a key role in driving sales growth and furthering our mission of providing innovative solutions to our customers."

Megan holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Mount St. Mary's University and is a licensed esthetician. Her experience includes working with prestigious brands such as Jan Marini, Hydrafacial, and Jane Iredale. Megan is known for her dedication to educating others and delivering the best customer experience possible.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

