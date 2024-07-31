PDQ Partners with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for Month-Long Fundraising Campaign in August

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDQ Chicken (People Dedicated to Quality) is proud to announce a special partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF™) throughout the month of August at all 53 of its restaurant locations. This initiative invites Guests to make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer by donating when they place an online order through the PDQ Rewards app at EatPDQ.com.

Pediatric cancer warriors visited a local PDQ location to meet and cook with PDQ's Chef Diana Gahagen to kick-off the August campaign.

During this campaign, 100% of every dollar donated will go directly to the NPCF, supporting crucial research aimed at finding less toxic, more effective treatments for pediatric cancer. The NPCF collaborates with over 35 leading children's oncology research hospitals across the United States and has funded over $50 million in groundbreaking research.

"We are thrilled to partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation this August," said Kep Sweeney, CEO of PDQ. "At PDQ, we believe in giving back to our communities, and supporting the NPCF's mission aligns with our core values. Together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against pediatric cancer and bring hope to countless families."

Only 4% of the billions of government dollars spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed toward treating childhood cancer. Furthermore, more than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will face significant health-related issues by the time they are 45 due to treatments initially designed for adults.

"The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding less toxic and more effective treatments for children battling cancer," said David Frazer, CEO of NPCF. "Our partnership with PDQ allows us to reach a wider audience and raise vital funds for research that can lead to better outcomes for these brave children. We are incredibly grateful for PDQ's support and commitment to our mission."

Guests can participate in this meaningful campaign by choosing to donate when they order online or through the PDQ Rewards app. Donations can also be made at www.eatpdq.com/npcf-giveback.

As part of this meaningful partnership, PDQ is excited to introduce two new flavors to its Sauced Tenders and Nuggets menu: Nashville Hot and Garlic Buffalo. The Nashville Hot flavor is also featured in PDQ's new Chicken Sandwich, which includes two hand-breaded tenders topped with Nashville Hot sauce and dill pickles, offering a spicy and savory delight. Guests can enjoy these delicious new items while supporting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. The NPCF partners with leading hospitals nationwide to find less toxic and more effective treatments for pediatric cancer. To date, NPCF has funded over $50 million in research aimed at improving the lives of children battling cancer. For more information about the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and their mission, please visit www.nationalpcf.org.

About PDQ

Founded in 2011, award-winning PDQ Chicken - short for "People Dedicated to Quality" - offers chef-driven recipes and mindful ingredients typically found in a fine casual restaurant with the value, speed and convenience of the fast food and fast casual segment. Bob Basham, a Co-Founder of Outback Steakhouse, and Nick Reader, former MVP Holdings CEO, are the two principal owners of PDQ. Beloved throughout the Southeast for its famous hand-breaded chicken tenders and signature sauces, PDQ also crafts delicious sandwiches, salads and hand-spun milkshakes fresh in store, every day. PDQ is committed to creating deep roots in its local communities and has given millions in dollars and in-kind donations to charities, schools, and organizations since its inception. On October 30, 2011, the original PDQ restaurant opened its doors in Tampa (FL) and the concept now has 53 locations in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.eatPDQ.com.

