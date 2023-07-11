PD&R Quarterly Update: Office-to-Residential Conversions -- July 25, 2023

News provided by

HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research

11 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host a PD&R Quarterly Update virtual event focused on Office-to-Residential Conversions. After a housing market update from PD&R's Kevin Kane and a data spotlight segment from PD&R's Veronica Helms Garrison, Tracy Hadden Loh from Brookings Metro will provide keynote remarks. The event will then feature two panel discussions. In the first panel, developers will discuss the nuts-and-bolts of how to convert office space into residential units, and the second panel will explore how policymakers can create tools to facilitate successful conversions in downtown markets.

Update on U.S. Housing Market Conditions

  • Kevin Kane, Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division, PD&R/HUD

Data Spotlight

  • Veronica Helms Garrison, Analyst, PD&R/HUD

Keynote Remarks

  • Tracy Hadden Loh, Fellow, Brookings Metro, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

Panel: Design, Construction, and Financing Challenges and Opportunities

  • Moderator: Aaron Shroyer, Senior Advisor, PD&R/HUD
  • Phil Aftuck, Director of Investments, The Bernstein Companies
  • Steve Smith, AIA, Principal at Cooper Carry

Panel: Policies to Facilitate and Promote Office-to-Residential Conversions

  • Moderator: Kera Package, Chief of Staff, Office of Community Planning and Development, HUD
  • Sean Campion, Director of Housing and Economic Development Studies, Citizens Budget Commission
  • Maurice D. Cox, Commissioner, Department of Planning and Development, City of Chicago
  • Yesim Sayin, Executive Director, D.C. Policy Center

We hope you can join PD&R for this discussion on office-to-residential conversions. We also invite you to participate in the event via social media by following @HUDUSERnews. We'll be tagging our updates with #PDRUpdate.

Media Contact:
HUD User
800-245-2691
[email protected] 

SOURCE HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research

Also from this source

PD&R Quarterly Update: Housing First--April 6, 2023

Evidence Matters: Winter 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.