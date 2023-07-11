PD&R Quarterly Update: Office-to-Residential Conversions -- July 25, 2023
11 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET
WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host a PD&R Quarterly Update virtual event focused on Office-to-Residential Conversions. After a housing market update from PD&R's Kevin Kane and a data spotlight segment from PD&R's Veronica Helms Garrison, Tracy Hadden Loh from Brookings Metro will provide keynote remarks. The event will then feature two panel discussions. In the first panel, developers will discuss the nuts-and-bolts of how to convert office space into residential units, and the second panel will explore how policymakers can create tools to facilitate successful conversions in downtown markets.
Update on U.S. Housing Market Conditions
- Kevin Kane, Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division, PD&R/HUD
Data Spotlight
- Veronica Helms Garrison, Analyst, PD&R/HUD
Keynote Remarks
- Tracy Hadden Loh, Fellow, Brookings Metro, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking
Panel: Design, Construction, and Financing Challenges and Opportunities
- Moderator: Aaron Shroyer, Senior Advisor, PD&R/HUD
- Phil Aftuck, Director of Investments, The Bernstein Companies
- Steve Smith, AIA, Principal at Cooper Carry
Panel: Policies to Facilitate and Promote Office-to-Residential Conversions
- Moderator: Kera Package, Chief of Staff, Office of Community Planning and Development, HUD
- Sean Campion, Director of Housing and Economic Development Studies, Citizens Budget Commission
- Maurice D. Cox, Commissioner, Department of Planning and Development, City of Chicago
- Yesim Sayin, Executive Director, D.C. Policy Center
