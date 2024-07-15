PD&R Quarterly Update: Source of Income Discrimination - July 25, 2024

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Register now for the Quarterly Update on source of income discrimination and laws hosted by HUD's Office of Policy Development & Research (PD&R) on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM ET.

Over the past two decades, evidence of discrimination against housing choice voucher holders has grown. More than half of voucher households live in states and localities that have adopted ordinances to prevent this kind of discrimination. This event will bring together researchers, municipal and state government officials, and fair housing practitioners to share insights into the recent passage of local anti-discrimination ordinances, evaluate research about the impacts of these anti-discrimination laws, and discuss challenges to enforcing these ordinances.

Data Spotlight

Veronica Helms Garrison , Analyst, PD&R/HUD

Panel Discussion: Overview of Source of Income Protections and What the Research Tells Us About Their Effectiveness

Martha Galvez , Executive Director, Housing Solutions Lab at the Furman Center, NYU

, Executive Director, Housing Solutions Lab at the Furman Center, Philip Tegeler , Executive Director, Poverty & Race Research Action Council (PRRAC)

, Executive Director, Poverty & Race Research Action Council (PRRAC) Dan Teles , Principal Research Associate, Urban Institute

, Principal Research Associate, Urban Institute Moderator: Dr. Calvin Johnson , Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Monitoring, PD&R/HUD

Panel Discussion: Lessons from State and Local Implementation

Adria Crutchfield , Executive Director, Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership

, Executive Director, Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership Sandra Park , Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau, New York State Office of the Attorney General

, Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau, Office of the Attorney General Manon Vergerio, Co-Founder and Head of Data & Advocacy, Unlock NYC

Moderator: Chang Chiu , Chief of Staff for the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, HUD

Register to attend via webcast or in person at HUD Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

We hope you can join PD&R for this discussion on source of income discrimination and laws. We also invite you to participate in the event via social media by following @HUDUSERnews. We'll be tagging our updates with #PDRUpdate.

