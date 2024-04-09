PDRI by Pearson CEO Elaine Pulakos to Co-Lead Pre-Conference Workshop, Speak on Two Panels at 39th Annual SIOP Conference

A platinum sponsor of the conference, PDRI will exhibit at Booth 605

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDRI by Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), a workforce assessment provider that transforms evidence-based insights into talent management solutions, today announced that the company's CEO, Dr. Elaine Pulakos, will co-lead a pre-conference workshop and speak on two panel discussions at the 39th Annual Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) Conference in Chicago April 17-20. PDRI and Pearson VUE are platinum sponsors of the show.

Specifically, Pulakos will take part in the following at SIOP:

How Leaders Create Agility is Different Than You Think: A pre-conference workshop with co-presenters Dr. Elizabeth Lentz, Senior Director, Client Success at PDRI, and Dr. Jeff McHenry, principal at Ranier Leadership Solutions on April 17

Strategic 360 Feedback – What Has Changed in Five Years?: Panel discussion at 2:00 P.M. on April 18 in Hyatt Grand Hall L

How CEOs Foster Employee Well Being: Panel Discussion at 4:00 P.M. on April 19 in Swissotel Zurich EF

Additionally, PDRI will exhibit in booth #605, where attendees can learn about PDRI's assessment solutions and the company's latest research findings on assessment, meet staff, and learn about PDRI career opportunities.

PDRI has a long and storied reputation for scholarship and research on assessment. Supporting and participating in SIOP has been a pivotal part of PDRI's work to inform the field about its latest assessment research and disseminate its scientific findings and best practices. PDRI staff members include multiple SIOP Fellows and a past president. PDRI's consultants have advanced degrees in IO psychology and value the importance of contributing to the field.

"The annual SIOP conference is an important event where IO psychologists gather to learn, share findings and elevate the standards for best practice in our industry," said Elaine Pulakos, CEO of PDRI. "We're looking forward to presenting to fellow professionals and learning from them."

About PDRI by Pearson

Since 1975, PDRI has built a global reputation of excellence by designing, developing and implementing high-quality, innovative talent management solutions that adhere to the highest principles of professional practice. PDRI's suite of integrated talent management solutions helps government and commercial clients hire, train, develop, manage and motivate high-performance organizations.

PDRI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pearson. For more information visit http://www.pdri.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Miller

Market Street Group

[email protected]

541-207-6413

SOURCE PDRI