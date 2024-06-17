PDRI by Pearson Named a Winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award by the Washington Post

CHANTILLY, Va., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDRI by Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), a workforce assessment provider that transforms evidence-based insights into talent management solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Washington Post Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

For nearly half a century, PDRI has assisted large organizations — from three-letter Federal agencies to the world's largest technology companies — build rigorous, research-based assessments and adopt high-quality talent management solutions that meet the highest professional standards. As a company that applies the latest findings of industrial and organizations (IO) psychology to identifying, assessing and developing talent, PDRI places a high priority on applying those same principles to its own workplace, and this award is a validation that a science-based approach not only produces a more effective workforce, but also a happier one.

"PDRI is honored to receive this award, and we're especially proud that this is the sixth time we've been named by the Washington Post as a 'Top Workplace,'" said Elaine Pulakos, CEO of PDRI by Pearson. "It's a testament to our team's commitment to expertise, excellence and innovation. Ultimately, that's one of the big secrets to our half-century of success: build a great team and create an environment that enables them to grow, collaborate and use their skills to the fullest."

Since 1975, PDRI has built a global reputation of excellence by designing, developing and implementing high-quality, innovative talent management solutions that adhere to the highest principles of professional practice. PDRI's suite of integrated talent management solutions helps government and commercial clients hire, train, develop, manage and motivate high-performance organizations.

PDRI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pearson. For more information visit http://www.pdri.com.

Jeff Miller

Market Street Group

[email protected]

541-207-6413

Elizabeth Lentz

PDRI by Pearson

[email protected]

703-230-8400

