PDS Gaming Announces Exclusive Distributorship of Meter Image Capturing, LLC (MiC™)

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Gaming, a worldwide provider of gaming equipment and financing solutions, announces an Exclusive Distributorship of Meter Image Capturing, ("MiC™"). MiC™ is an innovative Progressive Meter Reporting System that utilizes Optical Character Recognition ("OCR") or Voice Recognition ("VR") to capture progressive meter data. This advanced system significantly reduces the excess resources that are currently allocated to daily progressive meter reads.

The MiC ™ system offers an advanced solution by automating the gathering, recording, and subsequent transmission of progressive values on slot machines. Many regulatory agencies, as well as individual casinos' internal control procedures, require periodic "progressive meter readings," which could happen as regularly as daily. MiC™ uses OCR technology, as well as VR technology to efficiently automate this manual process. MiC™ will increase accuracy, reduce time to read progressive meters on the casino floor, and make values immediately available to slot/revenue auditors in real time.

"We are very excited about the groundbreaking MiC™ system and are especially eager to introduce MiC™ to the North American marketplace. The MiC™ system is a pioneering product that not only streamlines the progressive meter reading process and improves overall reporting accuracy, but it also provides casinos extraordinary cost savings in comparison to the outdated methods of daily progressive meter reads," says Alex Dungan, Chief Executive Officer of PDS Gaming.

"Casino based technology has continued to evolve significantly and at a rapid pace. Surprisingly, the antiquated process of reading progressive meters has not. The advanced MiC™ system provides a long-awaited and highly essential technological solution that casino operators have been wanting for many years," says Melissa Sweitzer, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at PDS Gaming.

About PDS Gaming

Founded in Minneapolis in 1988 PDS Gaming traces its roots to early days of vehicle lease portfolio acquisition and equipment leasing. In the early 1990's PDS transformed itself into one of the leading providers of innovative financing solutions and a lessor of slot machine equipment to the gaming industry. Headquartered in Las Vegas, PDS has deployed nearly $1.3 billion in capital, maintaining a current roster of over 300 customers and clients. This roster covers much of the gaming industry's landscape, including its largest operators, OEM's and distributors, and industry entrepreneurs. PDS has over the years operated in 81 regulated jurisdictions, 26 US States and 15 countries.

